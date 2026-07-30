PGA Tour suspends Mullinax for six months over anti-doping violation

(Reuters) - Trey Mullinax has been suspended for six months after testing ​positive for a substance prohibited ‌under the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy, the tour said on Wednesday.

Mullinax, who ​is eligible to return on ​January 16, 2027, cooperated with ⁠the tour's process and accepted ​the penalty, the PGA Tour said.

The ​34-year-old American said he had used medication to treat a condition first diagnosed ​during college but had not ​sought approval under the tour's anti-doping rules.

"I take ‌full ⁠responsibility for what happened," Mullinax said in a statement, adding that he had never used a ​substance with ​the ⁠intention of gaining a competitive advantage.

Mullinax, who missed ​the cut in both of ​his ⁠PGA Tour starts this year, claimed his lone tour victory at ⁠the ​2022 Barbasol Championship ​at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.