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PGA Tour suspends Mullinax for six months over anti-doping violation

PGA Tour suspends Mullinax for six months over anti-doping violation
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Summary PGA Tour golfer Trey Mullinax received a six-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, admitting he failed to obtain approval for prescribed medication.

(Reuters) - Trey Mullinax has been suspended for six months after testing ​positive for a substance prohibited ‌under the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy, the tour said on Wednesday.
Mullinax, who ​is eligible to return on ​January 16, 2027, cooperated with ⁠the tour's process and accepted ​the penalty, the PGA Tour said.

The ​34-year-old American said he had used medication to treat a condition first diagnosed ​during college but had not ​sought approval under the tour's anti-doping rules.

"I take ‌full ⁠responsibility for what happened," Mullinax said in a statement, adding that he had never used a ​substance with ​the ⁠intention of gaining a competitive advantage.

Mullinax, who missed ​the cut in both of ​his ⁠PGA Tour starts this year, claimed his lone tour victory at ⁠the ​2022 Barbasol Championship ​at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.

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