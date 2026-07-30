Two Pakistani fighters reach Asian MMA Championship finals

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan's Muhammad Saqib and Muhammad Jawad have qualified for the finals of the Asian MMA Championship after impressive semifinal victories.

Saqib secured his place in the under-18 final by defeating a strong opponent from Kazakhstan, while Jawad advanced to the under-16 title bout after overcoming a competitor from Kyrgyzstan.

Both Pakistani fighters will now face opponents from Kazakhstan in their respective championship matches.

Saqib enters the final with an impressive record, having won the gold medal at the 2024 GAMMA World MMA Championship.

Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation President Zulfiqar Ali praised the outstanding performances of the national fighters and expressed confidence in their chances of achieving further success in the tournament.

