Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Mohsin Naqvi announces employment, medical support for national hockey players

Mohsin Naqvi announces employment, medical support for national hockey players
Updated on

Summary Praising the team’s strong performance in the World Cup qualifying tournament, Naqvi says the PCB will cover medical treatment for injured players

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced employment opportunities for national hockey players.

Naqvi made the announcement during a meeting with members of the Pakistan hockey team, where he congratulated them on qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup after an eight-year gap.

Praising the team’s strong performance in the World Cup qualifying tournament, Naqvi said the PCB would also cover medical treatment for injured hockey players.

He added that the board would extend support to players in terms of fitness and medical facilities.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz announces Rs1.5 million reward for each national hockey player

Naqvi further stated that the PCB would continue to cooperate with hockey players as it had done in the past and would play its role in providing them with as many facilities as possible.

On the occasion, national team head coach Khawaja Junaid thanked Naqvi for his support, saying it had greatly boosted the morale of the players.

“You supported the players during difficult times, which has been a great encouragement for them,” he said.

Browse Topics
Hockey Sports

Related News

Quick-witted wife saves India's World Cup hero's train ruse
Rashid Khan reclaims top spot in T20I bowling rankings
South Africa team, stranded in India, to fly home from Wednesday
David Warner reappointed captain of Karachi Kings for PSL 11
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach