Mohsin Naqvi announces employment, medical support for national hockey players

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced employment opportunities for national hockey players.

Naqvi made the announcement during a meeting with members of the Pakistan hockey team, where he congratulated them on qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup after an eight-year gap.

Praising the team’s strong performance in the World Cup qualifying tournament, Naqvi said the PCB would also cover medical treatment for injured hockey players.

He added that the board would extend support to players in terms of fitness and medical facilities.

Naqvi further stated that the PCB would continue to cooperate with hockey players as it had done in the past and would play its role in providing them with as many facilities as possible.

On the occasion, national team head coach Khawaja Junaid thanked Naqvi for his support, saying it had greatly boosted the morale of the players.

“You supported the players during difficult times, which has been a great encouragement for them,” he said.