South Africa team, stranded in India, to fly home from Wednesday

Summary They are one of several including West Indies ​stuck because of conflict in the Middle East long ​after their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns ended while the ICC struggled to charter flights

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – South Africa's cricket team, stranded in India because of international airspace closure, will begin to fly home on Wednesday, with the ‌entire contingent departing in the next 36 hours, the International Cricket Council said.

They are one of several including West Indies ​stuck because of conflict in the Middle East long ​after their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns ended while the ICC struggled to charter flights to repatriate them.

England flew home two days after being beaten in the semi-finals, prompting criticism of the ICC from the South African and West Indian camps.

The ICC, in a statement on Wednesday, said the criticism was "incorrect" and provided an update on South Africa’s return.

"On current arrangements, the South Africa contingent will begin departing ‌for South Africa tonight, with all members expected to have departed within the next 36 hours," it said.

"The ICC rejects any suggestion that these decisions have been driven by anything other than safety, feasibility and welfare."

"Throughout this period, the ICC's overriding priority has been the safety and welfare of everyone affected," it said.

"We will not move people until we are satisfied that the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change."