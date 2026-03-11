Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Babar Azam takes 'temporary break' from cricket, skips National T20 Cup

Babar Azam takes 'temporary break' from cricket, skips National T20 Cup
Updated on

Summary Pakistan’s Babar Azam will skip the National T20 Cup on team management’s advice, focusing on individual training to refine his batting ahead of the PSL with Peshawar Zalmi.

(Web Desk) – Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam has reportedly decided to take a short break from cricket following guidance from the national team management.

Reports said the management advised Babar to rest, which is why he will not participate in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

The team management did not instruct him to play in the tournament. Babar has informed Lahore Whites, who are competing in the cup, of his unavailability.

During this period, Babar has begun individual net sessions with personal coaches to work on improving his batting.

He is preparing with the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) in mind, where he will open for Peshawar Zalmi.
 

Browse Topics
Cricket Sports

Related News

Pakistan face Bangladesh in first ODI of three-match series today
Sabalenka powers past Osaka into Indian Wells quarter-finals
Fils surprises Auger-Aliassime to set Zverev quarter-final clash
Liverpool rocked by Galatasaray defeat in Champions League last 16 first leg
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach