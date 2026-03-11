Babar Azam takes 'temporary break' from cricket, skips National T20 Cup

Summary Pakistan’s Babar Azam will skip the National T20 Cup on team management’s advice, focusing on individual training to refine his batting ahead of the PSL with Peshawar Zalmi.

(Web Desk) – Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam has reportedly decided to take a short break from cricket following guidance from the national team management.

Reports said the management advised Babar to rest, which is why he will not participate in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

The team management did not instruct him to play in the tournament. Babar has informed Lahore Whites, who are competing in the cup, of his unavailability.

During this period, Babar has begun individual net sessions with personal coaches to work on improving his batting.

He is preparing with the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) in mind, where he will open for Peshawar Zalmi.

