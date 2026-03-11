Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

David Warner reappointed captain of Karachi Kings for PSL 11

Summary Karachi Kings will begin their PSL 11 campaign on March 27 against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Australian cricketer David Warner has been reappointed as captain of Karachi Kings for the upcoming Pakistan Super League Season 11.

The franchise confirmed that the 39-year-old will once again lead the team in the next edition of the league after delivering a strong performance in PSL 10. Warner scored 368 runs in 11 matches, finishing as the team’s second-highest run-scorer, including three half-centuries during the tournament.

Following the expansion of the league and the limitation on the number of retained players, Warner had been temporarily released. However, Karachi Kings successfully secured his services again by outbidding Peshawar Zalmi with a bid of Rs79 million.

Karachi Kings squad:

Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, David Warner (captain), Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzayma Bin Tanveer, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Wasim, Ihsanullah, and Rizwanullah.
 

