Kamran, Shahzaib strike fiery half-centuries as Abbottabad ace second successive chase

Summary Abbottabad and Multan won their matches in the ABS Developers National T20 Cup, with Kamran Ghulam’s 81* and Aamer Yamin’s yorkers securing thrilling victories.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Abbottabad Region and Multan Region emerged victorious against Karachi Region Blues and Lahore Region Blues, respectively, in the fourth day’s fixtures of the ABS Developers National T20 Cup 2026 at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on Tuesday night.

In the first game, Kamran Ghulam’s unbeaten 42-ball 81, his second successive unbeaten half-century, and Shahzaib Khan’s 75 off 38 deliveries sealed Abbottabad’s comprehensive eight-wicket win while chasing 202 against Karachi Blues.

This was Abbottabad’s second successive successful chase of a target beyond 200-run mark after they overhauled Multan’s 204-run target in their opening match.

After the early loss of a wicket, Kamran and Shahzaib turned the game on its head with a 115-run stand for the second wicket off just 58 deliveries. Shahzaib brought up his third T20 half-century as he hit 11 fours and three sixes, before falling in the 12th over.

Kamran, who collected consecutive player of the match awards, then joined forces with Khushdil Shah to put the result beyond doubt.

The pair added an unbeaten 70 off 29 balls, with Kamran finishing on a superb 81 not out laced with 11 fours and two sixes, while Khushdil built on his heroics from the previous game with a brisk unbeaten 38 off 16 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Karachi Blues had posted 201-4 in their 20 overs, built around opening batter Ahsan Ali’s 67 off 36 balls, which included seven fours and four sixes. His partner Jahanzaib Sultan chipped in with 42 off 29, hitting two fours and three sixes, as the pair stitched together an 88-run stand.

Usman Khan contributed 39 off 25 balls with seven fours, while Saad Baig added 26 off 23 deliveries, featuring one four and one six to push their team past the 200-run mark. For Abbottabad, Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-32-2.

Arshad Iqbal and Shahab Khan picked up one wicket each.

In the night’s second game, Aamer Yamin and Arafat Minhas’ all-round performance handed Multan their first win of the tournament by a mere three runs against Lahore Region Blues.

With rain falling and 11 needed off the last over, Aamer held his nerve brilliantly, conceding only two runs off the first two deliveries with a pair of pinpoint yorkers. An overthrow off the third ball brought three runs, leaving the batting side needing six off the remaining three deliveries.

Aamer then nailed two more yorkers, allowing just a single and reducing the equation to five needed off the final ball. Facing the last delivery, Shahid Aziz (10 not out, 9b) could only manage a hit to long-on for one, as Multan sealed a thrilling three-run win.

In pursuit of the target, Lahore Blues’ opening batter Umar Siddiq all but handed his side the victory before departing in the penultimate over after scoring a 51-ball 91 smashing 13 fours and three sixes.

After Lahore slipped from 70 for no loss to 99-4, Umar also forged a threatening 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ali Razzaq, who hammered 45 off 26 balls, striking two fours and four sixes. Aamer got rid of Ali in the 18th over to bring his team back in the game.

Earlier, Imran Butt (20, 15b, 3x4s) combined with Umar to provide their team a head start with a brisk 70-run opening stand inside 5.2 overs.

Arafat castled Saad Nasim and Qasim Akram to return figures of 4-0-23-2, while Sirajuddin also dismissed two batters. Moheer Saeed removed Umar in the penultimate over to give his team a sigh of relief.

Batting first, Multan managed to score 200-6 in 20 overs courtesy Muhammad Shahzad’s 54 off 40 including three fours and four sixes after he came in to bat at 49-3 in 6 overs.

From 147-4 in 17 overs, Multan hit 53 off the last three overs to reach the total. Arafat Minhas (35, 17b, 2x4s, 2x6s) and Aamer’s (24 not out, 8b, 3x4s, 2x6s) late onslaught was aided by Waseem Akram Jnr’s cameo of an unbeaten 17 off seven, hitting three fours.

Bismillah Khan also chipped in with 27 off 23 balls. For Lahore Blues, Mohammad Rizwan bagged three for 39 in four overs. On Wednesday, Faisalabad will take on Bahawalpur, while Karachi Whites will lock horns with Peshawar in Group A.