PM Shehbaz announces Rs1.5 million reward for each national hockey player

PM Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs1.5 million reward for each national hockey player after Pakistan qualifies for World Cup in Egypt, marking a major boost for the sport.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a reward for the national hockey team in recognition of their outstanding performance in the World Cup qualifiers.

The prime minister declared a cash prize of 1.5 million rupees for each player of the team, appreciating their hard work and dedication to the sport.

This initiative not only acknowledges the team’s efforts but also marks a significant step toward promoting hockey in Pakistan.

The national team’s participation in the World Cup qualifiers has generated enthusiasm among hockey fans, and this reward stands as a testament to the players’ perseverance.

Notably, the Pakistan hockey team performed exceptionally in the qualifiers held in Egypt, securing a spot in the World Cup after an eight-year gap.

The Hockey World Cup is scheduled to begin on August 14 in Belgium and the Netherlands, featuring 16 participating teams.