Rashid Khan reclaims top spot in T20I bowling rankings

Updated on

(Web Desk) – Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has reclaimed his place as the No 1 bowler on the updated T20I rankings issued by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed held steady at third place, while Mohammad Nawaz remained in 12th position in the bowling rankings.

Indian player Abhishek Sharma has held on to his lead at the top in batters rankings following his quickfire half-century against the Black Caps in the T20 World Cup final, while fellow left-hander Ishan Kishan is now his closest rival after he moved up two places to second overall after his 317 runs at the tournament.

Kishan earned a new career-high rating to trail Abhishek by just four rating points, while New Zealander Tim Seifert (up four places to sixth) and England's Jacob Bethell (up 17 rungs to 16th) also improved to the best marks of their career following some dominant knocks during the T20 World Cup.

The race at the top of the rankings for T20I all-rounders also remained tight, with Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza and India star Hardik Pandya obtaining new career-high ratings this week while occupying the top two spots in the category.
 

