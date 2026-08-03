16 people, including six policemen, martyred in Swat suicide blast

SWAT (Dunya News) - At least 16 people, including six policemen, were martyred and 23 others were injured in a suicide blast near the main gate of Kabal Police Station in Swat district, police said here on Sunday.

The explosion also caused partial damage to the police station building.

According to police, rescue teams were dispatched immediately after the blast, and all those killed and injured were shifted to Central Hospital Swat for treatment and further procedures.

Following the attack, a heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies, led by Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Omar Khan, reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

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Investigators recovered the suspected attacker's head from the scene, while the bomb disposal squad is examining the nature of the explosion and the explosives used.

A search operation is also underway to trace and arrest any suspected accomplices.

Police said initial evidence suggests the suspected attacker may have been an Afghan national, but stressed that this has not been conclusively established and will only be confirmed after the investigation is completed.

DPO Mohammad Omar Khan said authorities are determined to identify those responsible for the attack, including any facilitators, and bring them to justice.