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Army major martyred, five terrorists eliminated in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Army major martyred, five terrorists eliminated in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
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Summary According to ISPR, the operation was launched after receiving verified intelligence about the presence of Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - A Pakistan Army officer was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Saturday.

The security forces also eliminated five militants during the heavy exchange of fire.

According to ISPR, the operation was launched after receiving verified intelligence about the presence of Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij.

The ISPR said security forces effectively engaged the militants' hideouts, resulting in the killing of five suspected militants.

During the operation, Major Hafiz Ehsan Elahi, 34, a resident of Mianwali district, was martyred while leading his troops, the military said.

The ISPR stated that the officer fought bravely before losing his life.

Also Read: DG ISPR links Pakistan's security with governance reforms and administrative reset

The military added that clearance operations in the area would continue until all militants are eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 54 suspected terrorists, including five alleged agents linked to India’s intelligence agency RAW, during intelligence-based operations carried out across the province over the past two months.

According to a CTD spokesperson, 419 intelligence-based operations were conducted in different districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Jhelum, Pakpattan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and Okara.

The spokesperson said explosive material, 12 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 42 detonators, 98 feet of safety fuse wire, banned stickers, books, and cash were recovered from the arrested suspects.

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Pakistan Terrorism

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