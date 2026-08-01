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SC reaffirms commitment to employee welfare, timely pensionary benefits

SC reaffirms commitment to employee welfare, timely pensionary benefits
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Summary Chief Justice Yahya Afridi directed timely processing of pension benefits, presenting a retiring Supreme Court officer with his pension cheque and reaffirming employee welfare.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi emphasized that pensionary benefits must be processed and provided to retiring officers at the time of their retirement so that they receive their lawful entitlements without delay or inconvenience.

Chief Justice made these remarks during a farewell ceremony held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in honour of Mr. Hifz ur Rehman, Senior Assistant Registrar, on his retirement from service. Chief Justice presented the retiring officer with a cheque representing his pensionary benefits and directed the Establishment Branch to ensure the timely completion of all pension-related formalities.

The direction reflects the Supreme Court’s commitment to employee welfare, administrative efficiency, and a responsive institutional culture in which retiring officials are treated with dignity, and their post-retirement benefits are secured promptly.

The ceremony was attended by the Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan, along with officers and colleagues of the Court, who acknowledged Mr. Hifz ur Rehman’s services and dedication. They also conveyed their best wishes to the retiring officer for his health, happiness, and a fulfilling post-retirement life.

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