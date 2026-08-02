Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

CDF Munir hails PLA role in China's defence on 99th founding anniversary

CDF Munir hails PLA role in China's defence on 99th founding anniversary
Updated on

Summary GHQ marked the PLA’s 99th anniversary as Field Marshal Asim Munir praised Pakistan-China ties, while Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Islamabad.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The 99th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of the People’s Republic of China was commemorated at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong graced the occasion as guest of honour. Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché of China, officials of the Chinese Embassy and senior military officers from Pakistan’s tri-services also attended the ceremony.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and congratulated the PLA on the occasion of its 99th founding anniversary. He paid tribute to the PLA’s remarkable contributions to China’s defence, national development and international peace and security.

Highlighting the enduring strength of Pakistan-China relations, the Field Marshal observed that friendship between the two countries is unique, time-tested and has remained steadfast in the face of evolving regional and global challenges. He reaffirmed that Pakistan Armed Forces and the PLA are true partners, bound by mutual trust, unwavering support and a shared commitment to regional peace, stability and the protection of common strategic interests.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong expressed sincere appreciation to the Field Marshal for hosting the commemorative event. He acknowledged the Pakistan Armed Forces’ significant contributions and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for Pakistan and its enduring commitment to further strengthening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.
 

Browse Topics
Field Marshal Asim Munir Pakistan

Related News

Over 1.2 million voters to cast ballots as second phase of AJK polls begins Sunday
PML-N MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar passes away at 76
Maryam Nawaz invites US investors to explore Punjab opportunities
CTD arrests 54 terrorists including five RAW agents in Punjab
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls