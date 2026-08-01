CTD arrests 54 terrorists including five RAW agents in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 54 suspected terrorists, including five alleged agents linked to India’s intelligence agency RAW, during intelligence-based operations carried out across the province over the past two months.

According to a CTD spokesperson, 419 intelligence-based operations were conducted in different districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Jhelum, Pakpattan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and Okara.

The spokesperson said explosive material, 12 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 42 detonators, 98 feet of safety fuse wire, banned stickers, books, and cash were recovered from the arrested suspects.

CTD officials said the detained individuals were allegedly involved in planning activities aimed at creating fear and unrest among citizens.

The department stated that the arrested suspects included several individuals identified by names such as Waris Khan, Nasir, Manwar Hussain, Kamil Dad, Zahid, Inamullah, Mutiullah, Jalal, and Jamshed.

The CTD further said that 13,572 combing operations were conducted across Punjab during the same period. During these operations, 494,642 people were questioned, while 1,193 suspected individuals were taken into custody.

