Bilawal says Kashmiris should decide their own future

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that the people of Kashmir should have the right to decide their own government and future through the power of their vote.

In a video message released ahead of the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bilawal said he wanted Kashmiris to enjoy the same democratic rights as every Pakistani citizen, with the foremost being the right to self-governance.

He said the right to self-governance meant that the public's vote should be respected and reflected in election results.

The PPP chairman also called for Kashmir to have its own representation in national institutions where decisions regarding the region's water resources, electricity and budget are made.

Urging voters to support his party in the August 2 polls, Bilawal said the people should stamp the arrow symbol in support of the right to self-governance, adding that "Kashmir's future should be decided by Kashmiris."

