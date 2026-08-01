LHC's Justice Sardar Ali Akbar Dogar clears record number of cases during holidays

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Justice Sardar Ali Akbar Dogar of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has become one of the judges handling the highest number of cases during judicial holidays, disposing of 381 cases in just five days.

Justice Dogar has decided a total of 11,550 cases between February 10, 2025, and July 31, 2026.

The report stated that Justice Dogar disposed of 5,496 cases at the Lahore High Court’s principal seat in Lahore. Of these, division benches at the principal seat handled 2,269 cases.

At the Rawalpindi Bench, Justice Dogar dealt with 756 cases, including 524 cases as a single bench and 232 cases through division benches. At the Multan Bench, a total of 1,820 cases were decided, with Justice Dogar handling 1,247 cases as a single bench and division benches deciding 573 cases.

The Bahawalpur Bench disposed of 1,209 cases, including 973 cases handled by Justice Dogar as a single bench and 236 through division benches.

During the court holidays from July 27 to July 31, 2026, Justice Dogar disposed of 381 cases at the Lahore principal seat, while a division bench of the Lahore High Court decided 44 cases.

The cases handled during this period included petitions related to unlawful detention, pre-arrest and post-arrest bail, FIR registration and cancellation, alleged police harassment, citizenship matters, and religious issues.

Lawyers’ organizations praised Justice Sardar Ali Akbar Dogar for his efforts in ensuring timely justice for litigants.

