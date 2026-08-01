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Governor stresses financial help for house collapse victims' heirs in Lahore

Governor stresses financial help for house collapse victims' heirs in Lahore
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Summary Governor Sardar Saleem Haider meets bereaved families

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider met the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in a house collapse in Baghbanpura, and expressed condolences and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The governor stressed the need for accomplishing projects meant for giving people houses, adding the Punjab government should announce financial assistance for the bereaved families and give a practical shape to the slogan of ‘Apna Ghar Apni Chhat".

Sardar Saleem Haider said announcements were made but practical steps were not taken to implement them.

Read More: Three children among eight dead in Lahore house roof collapse

“There have been three rains and loss of property and life was reported in rain-related incidents. The rulers should come out of their dreams and identify dilapidated buildings,” the governor said.

Talking to the media, Punjab governor said that financial assistance will be announced soon for the bereaved families.

At least nine people, including three children, were killed after the roof of a rundown house collapsed in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area, leaving several others trapped under the debris.

The incident occurred near Sukh Nehar in Bhatti Muhammad Din Colony, where the roof of the house, reportedly made of mud and T-shaped iron girders, collapsed due to its poor condition.
 

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