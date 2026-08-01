Pakistan welcomes Gaza disarmament deal, backs Palestinian statehood

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan welcomes developments under the Board of Peace towards implementation of the process of disarmament under the Gaza Peace Plan.

In a post on X, he said, “The mediating countries including the United States of America, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, deserve special appreciation for their efforts in achieving this progress. Under President Trump’s courageous leadership, this represents a significant achievement for the Board of Peace.”

Pakistan welcomes developments under the Board of Peace towards implementation of the process of disarmament under the Gaza Peace Plan.



The mediating countries including the United States of America, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, deserve special appreciation for their efforts in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 31, 2026

Read More: Trump announces agreement for disarmament of Hamas

“Pakistan expresses the hope that with these developments, concrete steps will be taken towards implementing all commitments under the Gaza Peace Plan,” he added.

He said, “Pakistan also hopes that these efforts will lead to the realization of the right to self-determination of the people of Palestine, through a credible, time-bound political process, consistent with international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions, resulting in the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced an agreement for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas, calling it a critical step toward a new Palestinian government in Gaza.

