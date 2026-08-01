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Khawaja Asif hits out at those talking abolishing refugee seats

Khawaja Asif hits out at those talking abolishing refugee seats
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Summary Says those who talk about eliminating refugee seats should consider public sentiment

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has voiced support for refugee seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirms his commitment not to let these seats be abolished.

Addressing a public rally here on Friday, Khawaja Asif said those who talk about eliminating refugee seats should consider the public sentiment.

He said Kashmir is located just four kilometres from the Sialkot border and this area, located on the banks of the Chenab River, is a witness to the painful events of the partition of India.

The defence minister said that the Muslims of Jammu sacrificed about 240,000 lives to reach Pakistan, while the refugees made unprecedented sacrifices of their lives, property, and families.

Khawaja Asif remarked that those who did not give sacrifices are now talking about ending reserved seats for refugees.

He categorically stated that he had previously made it clear that the seats for refugees would not end and that the entire Pakistan was indebted to the sacrifices of the refugees.

The PML-N minister added that he always speaks his heart and has never been hypocritical, even if it comes at a political cost. He hoped PML-N would win Azad Kashmir elections.

 

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