Peshawar Board to announce matric results on August 4

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has officially announced the schedule for the release of the 2026 annual matriculation examination results.

According to a board spokesperson, the results will be published on August 4 after 2:00 p.m. on the board's official website. A special ceremony will also be held the same day to honour students securing top positions.

Students will be able to check their results on the official BISE Peshawar website at www.bisep.edu.pk.

The board further announced that Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) will be available from August 10. Regular students can collect their DMCs from their respective educational institutions, while private candidates can obtain theirs from the designated location mentioned on the board's official website.