DG ISPR links Pakistan's security with governance reforms and administrative reset

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani military’s spokesperson says the country’s long-term security depends not only on military strength but also on effective governance, stressing that structural reforms should be considered if they were needed to improve administration and public service delivery.

Speaking during a press conference on the country's security situation on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said governance remained a critical pillar of national stability. He argued that many of Pakistan's longstanding challenges could not be resolved without improving the country's administrative framework and ensuring that constitutional mechanisms continued to serve the public effectively.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said good governance was essential for Pakistan's security, adding that many of the country's problems would remain unresolved unless meaningful improvements were made in the way the state functioned.

He pointed out that Pakistan's population had expanded dramatically over the decades, while the country's administrative structure had remained largely unchanged.

"In 1972, our population was around 70 to 80 million. Today it has reached about 250 million," he said, adding that despite the fourfold increase in population, Pakistan still had the same four provinces.

He said the changing demographic realities required serious reflection on whether the existing governance model remained suitable for the country's present and future needs.

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The DG ISPR stressed that administrative reforms should always be pursued within the framework of the Constitution.

"If an administrative reset is required to achieve good governance, then it should take place," he said.

He added that decisions on addressing governance challenges should be made through constitutional mechanisms, with public opinion playing a central role.

"If the people are satisfied with the existing governance system, then that is their decision. If they are not satisfied, then the matter should also be resolved according to the Constitution," he said.

Lt Gen Chaudhry maintained that constitutional processes provided the appropriate path for addressing governance issues and determining future administrative arrangements.

The military spokesperson reiterated that strengthening governance was directly linked to improving public services, national stability and Pakistan's overall security. He said effective administration would help address many of the issues facing citizens while reinforcing state institutions.

His remarks came during a broader briefing on Pakistan's security environment, counterterrorism operations and the situation in Balochistan, where he also emphasised the importance of constitutional governance and public confidence in state institutions.

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OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Presenting an overview of the country's security situation, Lt Gen Chaudhry said security forces had carried out 40,348 intelligence-based operations this year. The figure includes actions conducted by the armed forces, police, civil armed forces and intelligence agencies.

According to the military spokesperson, more than 31,000 of these operations were conducted in Balochistan, including 31,080 operations, while 7,177 were carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Operations in other parts of the country totalled 2,091.