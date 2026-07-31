Sindh announces August 4 holiday for schools on Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA)

KARACHI (Web Desk) -The Sindh government has announced that all public and private schools across the province will remain closed on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, in observance of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a notification issued by the Sindh School Education Department, educational institutions will remain closed on 20 Safar 1448 AH to mark the religious occasion.

The notification applies to all government and private schools operating across Sindh.

The provincial government issues school closures on major religious occasions to facilitate the observance of events and ensure smooth security and administrative arrangements.

Parents, students and school administrations have been advised to follow the official notification issued by the School Education Department regarding the holiday schedule.