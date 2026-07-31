Road to Lake Saif-ul-Malook closed amid cloudburst threat

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Authorities have closed the road from Naran to Lake Saif-ul-Malook for all types of traffic due to heavy rainfall and the threat of a possible cloudburst.

According to the Tourism Department, the decision was taken to ensure the safety of residents and tourists amid worsening weather conditions.

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The department has advised the public and visitors to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution until the weather improves.

Officials said the situation is being monitored continuously, and a decision on reopening the road will be made once conditions return to normal.