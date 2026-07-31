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Road to Lake Saif-ul-Malook closed amid cloudburst threat

Road to Lake Saif-ul-Malook closed amid cloudburst threat
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Summary Authorities have closed the road to Lake Saif-ul-Malook from Naran due to heavy rain and the risk of a cloudburst.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Authorities have closed the road from Naran to Lake Saif-ul-Malook for all types of traffic due to heavy rainfall and the threat of a possible cloudburst.

According to the Tourism Department, the decision was taken to ensure the safety of residents and tourists amid worsening weather conditions.

More to read: Heavy rains flood Rawalpindi, Islamabad as rain emergency declared

The department has advised the public and visitors to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution until the weather improves.

Officials said the situation is being monitored continuously, and a decision on reopening the road will be made once conditions return to normal. 

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