Bilawal demands open hearings on AJK election rigging complaints

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for open hearings on all complaints of alleged rigging in the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Bilawal said the credibility of the first phase of the elections would be judged by the extent to which fairness, transparency and impartiality were ensured during the electoral process.

— Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 31, 2026

He urged the Election Commission to conduct open hearings on all election rigging complaints before August 2 to restore public confidence in the electoral process.

The PPP chairman also demanded that the Election Commission make polling station results, ballot papers and other election records publicly available to remove any doubts surrounding the polls.

Bilawal said the Election Commission's constitutional responsibility was not to ensure the victory of any political party but to protect the votes of the people of Kashmir and guarantee a transparent electoral process.

He stressed that the PPP was not seeking any favour but only demanding its constitutional and democratic rights.

Bilawal added that his party's sole demand was the conduct of free, fair, transparent and impartial elections to ensure that the genuine mandate of the people of Azad Kashmir was respected.