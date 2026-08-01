Several villages of Rahim Yar Khan flooded as Indus River surges

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Several villages came underwater in Liaquatpur and over 30 villages of Katcha area were cut off, near Guddu Barrage, after Indus River started to swell because of countrywide rains, Dunya News reported here on Friday.

Rains have raised the water level in rivers and streams. The inflow of water into the Indus River in Rahim Yar Khan increased, causing moderate flooding.

Several villages near Liaquatpur were submerged by the floodwaters, and land was cut off.

Moderate flooding occurred at the Guddu Barrage in the Indus River, cutting off more than 30 villages in Kachha. The flood-hit people were busy relocating on their own. Several settlements and villages are still under water due to a crack in the Nala Sheh at Ferozwala.

Settlements adjacent to Pathan Colony and Rana Town of Lahore have been evacuated, and women and children have been shifted to safer places. The relevant authority has issued an alert for increased river flow until August 2.

