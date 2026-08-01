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Delegation of Belarus calls on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf

Delegation of Belarus calls on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf
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Summary The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitment towards regional maritime security.

RAWALPINDI Dunya News) - A delegation of Republic of Belarus led by Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defence Minister, Major General Pavel Muraveiko, called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Friday.

The Chief of the Naval Staff received the distinguished guest. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest, including defence collaboration were discussed.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf emphasised that Pakistan values its relations with Belarus and desires to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional cooperation with the country.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitment towards regional maritime security.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen and diversify the scope of the existing bilateral defence relationship.
 

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