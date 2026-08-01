System of one federation, four provinces not working: Mustafa Kamal

MULTAN: (Dunya News) – MQM-P legislature and Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal has supported Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for floating an idea of making more provinces and administrative units to improve governance in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony here on Friday, Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal has supported the position of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for new provinces and administrative units for better governance.

The MQM-P leader said administrative units should be formed, stressing the system of one federation and four provinces is not working.

“Pakistan is larger than 180 countries in the world. There is a need to form more administrative units. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is our chairman.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has endorsed Dunya Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood's proposal for creating new administrative units, saying Pakistan's decades-old governance system requires structural reforms to bring decision-making closer to the people.

Speaking at the Economic Summit 2026 in Islamabad, Naqvi said the country's existing administrative model had failed to address public needs effectively despite repeated efforts by successive governments.

He argued that meaningful reforms would require broad political consensus rather than isolated policy measures.

Addressing business leaders, policymakers and industry representatives, Naqvi said many of the issues highlighted during the summit pointed to weaknesses in Pakistan's governance structure rather than a lack of economic potential.

“Four hundred thousand children die every year due to various diseases, these lives can be saved,” he added.

The federal minister said 11 million people in the country are suffering from Hepatitis C, every third person is a diabetic, reducing or increasing the prices of medicines is the job of the cabinet, not the Health Minister, and DRAP has deregulated the prices of some medicines.