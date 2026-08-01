Schools, colleges reopen across Sindh after summer break

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Government and private schools and colleges across Sindh reopened on Friday after the end of the two-month summer vacation, with regular academic activities resuming across the province.

Under the Sindh Education Department’s decision, the weekly Saturday holiday has also been withdrawn from August 1, and all educational institutions will now operate six days a week. The revised school timings also came into effect from the first day of the new academic schedule.

Student attendance remained lower than usual on the opening day in both government and private schools, while some private institutions decided to begin regular classes from August 3.

Educational institutions came back to life as students arrived at schools with their parents or on school vans. Teachers welcomed them through engaging and science-based activities aimed at creating an encouraging learning environment.

Teachers also shared the updated academic schedule and other important information with parents through WhatsApp and email to ensure a smooth transition following the summer break.

Meanwhile, the reopening of schools led to the return of routine morning traffic on Karachi’s roads as students and staff resumed their daily commute.

The Sindh Education Department had announced summer vacations from June 1 to July 31 across educational institutions in the province.