Flood warning issued after India's 11th water release from Salal Dam

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan has issued a flood alert after India released water from the Salal Dam for the 11th consecutive time, with authorities expecting a water inflow of around 90,000 cusecs into the country.

According to official sources, while water flow in most of the country's rivers remains within normal limits, low to medium-level flooding continues at several locations along the Indus River. Water levels have also increased at Tarbela and Mangla dams.

The Indus River is experiencing a medium-level flood at Sukkur Barrage, while low-level flooding persists at Kalabagh, Chashma and Guddu barrages. A low-level flood has also been recorded at Head Balloki on the Ravi River.

Meanwhile, water flow at most key points along the Jhelum, Chenab, Sutlej, Ravi and Kabul rivers remains normal. A decline in water discharge has been recorded at Chacharan Sharif and Benazir Bridge, where the outflow was measured at 218,978 cusecs.

The water level at Tarbela Dam has risen to 1,539 feet, taking the reservoir to 89 percent of its storage capacity, a level comparable to the same period last year. At Mangla Dam, the water level has exceeded 1,196 feet, with the reservoir now 57 percent full.

Authorities are closely monitoring river conditions and low-lying areas, while district administrations and rescue agencies have been directed to remain on high alert in view of the evolving flood situation.