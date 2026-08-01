Coal mine rescue operation ends after 45 hours, death toll reaches 34

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A nearly 45-hour search and rescue operation at a private coal mine in the Soranj area of Balochistan has been completed, with authorities confirming that all 34 miners trapped in the accident have been recovered.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), rescue teams recovered the bodies of two more miners during the final phase of the operation, bringing the total death toll to 34.

The PDMA said the miners' bodies were buried beneath debris at a depth of around 1,600 feet, making the rescue operation extremely challenging. Rescue personnel removed hundreds of feet of debris before reaching the trapped miners and successfully retrieving all the victims.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon at a private coal mine in Soranj, after which rescue agencies immediately launched an extensive search and recovery operation.