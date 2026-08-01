Maryam Nawaz invites US investors to explore Punjab opportunities

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has invited a high-level US business delegation to invest in the province, highlighting investor-friendly policies and promising opportunities across multiple sectors.

Addressing the delegation in Lahore, the chief minister announced that the provincial government is implementing a Zero Time to Start policy aimed at minimising bureaucratic hurdles and enabling investors to begin business operations without unnecessary delays.

She described the United States as one of Pakistan’s longstanding economic partners and said the presence of American investors in Punjab reflects growing confidence in the province’s investment climate. She added that future Pakistan-US economic cooperation should focus on investment, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, minerals, energy and private-sector collaboration.

Maryam Nawaz said Punjab remains the country's largest economic contributor, accounting for 55.7 percent of Pakistan’s GDP, 57.5 percent of agricultural output, 48 percent of manufacturing and 57.4 percent of the services sector. She noted that a population of 130 million, a young workforce, 20 Special Economic Zones, two Export Processing Zones and a modern IT ecosystem make Punjab an attractive investment destination.

She said Punjab is the first province in Pakistan to establish an Artificial Intelligence Authority and is offering investors a one-window facility, a 10-year income tax exemption, subsidised lease rates, industrial land and other incentives. The government also plans to integrate more than 15 regulatory authorities into a single digital platform to reduce costs and processing time for investors.

The chief minister highlighted investment opportunities in projects including the Ravi Urban Development Authority, Central Business District, Nawaz Sharif Medical City, agro-processing parks, electric mobility, waste management, housing, tourism, information technology and the minerals sector. She said the province aims to mobilise $7.1 billion in investment over the next three years, including $3.9 billion from the public sector and $3.2 billion from private investors.

Maryam Nawaz also pointed to Chiniot’s iron ore and copper reserves, pink salt, placer gold and other mineral resources as major opportunities for global investors. She invited American companies to invest in Punjab, assuring them of full government support and swift implementation of investment projects.