Pakistan welcomes positive developments towards implementation of Gaza peace plan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan welcomed the positive developments under the Board of Peace towards the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

Pakistan also appreciated the mediating countries, including the United States of America, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, for their sustained efforts and expects that these developments will result in the full implementation of all commitments under the Gaza Peace Plan.

“Pakistan trusts that these efforts will contribute to the realisation of the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination through a credible, time-bound political process, consistent with international law, international legitimacy, and the relevant United Nations resolutions,” read Foreign Office statement.

This process should culminate in the establishment of an independent, sovereign, contiguous, and viable State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital.

