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Karachi likely to receive more rain over next three days, says Met Office

Karachi likely to receive more rain over next three days, says Met Office
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Summary The Met Office forecasts thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in Karachi over three days as monsoon systems continue affecting Pakistan.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a three-day weather forecast for Karachi, predicting thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall in the city.

According to meteorologists, Karachi is expected to experience dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain during the afternoon and evening today. Similar weather conditions are likely on Sunday and Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and chances of rainfall.

The weather department said the low-pressure system has weakened from a depression into a low-pressure area and is currently located over southeastern Rajasthan, India.

It added that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal continue to influence the upper and central parts of Pakistan, while a western weather system is also affecting the northern regions and is expected to intensify further.

Under the influence of these weather systems, several districts of rural Sindh are also likely to receive thunderstorms and rain. The department warned that heavy rainfall in some areas could trigger urban flooding. 

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Monsoon Weather Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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