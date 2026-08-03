AJK PM orders action after alleged attack on President Latif Akbar

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has ordered immediate action following the alleged attack on AJK President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, directing the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The AJK premier also expressed strong displeasure over what he described as inadequate security arrangements. He alleged that miscreants affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) carried out the attack on the AJK president.

Separately, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari condemned the alleged attack, saying it reflected growing desperation among political opponents in the Muzaffarabad Division.

Bukhari described the incident as an attack on a constitutional office of the state and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party would not be intimidated by pressure or coercion.

He also alleged that obstacles were being created to prevent voters from reaching polling stations in Muzaffarabad and said the Election Commission was responsible for ensuring citizens could exercise their right to vote without fear. Bukhari added that the PPP had already submitted dozens of complaints to the Azad Kashmir Election Commission regarding the electoral process.