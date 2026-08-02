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PPP alleges rigging, irregularities in second phase of AJK polls

PPP alleges rigging, irregularities in second phase of AJK polls
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Summary PPP has alleged rigging in the second phase of AJK elections, with Bilawal Bhutto claiming ballot stuffing and removal of polling agents while urging the Election Commission to act.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has alleged electoral irregularities during the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calling on the Election Commission to take immediate action.

In a post on social media platform X, Bilawal said the Election Commission had failed to address the party's complaints regarding the first phase of the AJK elections. He said timely action on those complaints could have helped restore the credibility of the second phase of polling.

Bilawal says banned JAAC responds to his proposal for truth commission

Bilawal stated that the PPP reserves the right to stage protests and demand re-polling if the reported irregularities are not addressed.

He further claimed that the party had already submitted multiple written complaints alleging ballot stuffing and the unlawful removal of its polling agents from polling stations during the ongoing elections.

The PPP chairman expressed hope that the Election Commission would act without delay and ensure transparency and fairness, at least during the second phase of the electoral process.

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AJK Elections 2026 Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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