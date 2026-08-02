Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Two policemen injured in IED blast near Peshawar Motorway

Two policemen injured in IED blast near Peshawar Motorway
Updated on

Summary The explosion injured the driver of a police van and a constable, while the vehicle was also damaged in the blast

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Two police personnel sustained minor injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near Pir Zakorhi Bridge, close to the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway toll plaza, on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, the explosion injured the driver of a police van and a constable, while the vehicle was also damaged in the blast.

Both injured officers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, city police spokesperson Alam Khan confirmed.

A Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) team arrived at the scene soon after the incident to examine the blast site and begin an investigation.
 

Browse Topics
Pakistan

Related News

983rd annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh begins today
Barrister Saif backs Mohsin Naqvi's call for new provinces
Low-level flooding reported in Indus River at Kalabagh, Chashma
DG ISPR engages students on national security, countering misinformation
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls