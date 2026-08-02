Two policemen injured in IED blast near Peshawar Motorway

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Two police personnel sustained minor injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near Pir Zakorhi Bridge, close to the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway toll plaza, on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, the explosion injured the driver of a police van and a constable, while the vehicle was also damaged in the blast.

Both injured officers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, city police spokesperson Alam Khan confirmed.

A Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) team arrived at the scene soon after the incident to examine the blast site and begin an investigation.

