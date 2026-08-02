DG ISPR engages students on national security, countering misinformation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) held a special interactive session with students participating in the ISPR Summer Internship 2026, where detailed discussions were held on national security, terrorism and the responsible use of social media.

During the session, the DG ISPR responded to students' questions with detailed and well-reasoned answers, addressing a wide range of issues related to national security and information awareness.

Participants said the session provided effective guidance on identifying and avoiding misinformation, disinformation, propaganda and unverified news. They added that the comprehensive and informative discussion helped clear several misconceptions and ambiguities regarding matters of national security.

The students further stated that detailed briefings on the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Indian propaganda and Pakistan's stance helped them better understand the ground realities. They noted that the DG ISPR's fact-based position on Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij addressed their concerns and removed existing confusion.

Participants of the Summer Internship 2026 also expressed their commitment to promoting accurate information and effectively countering anti-state propaganda.

More than 6,000 students from across Pakistan are participating in the ISPR Summer Internship 2026, which is being conducted at 21 different stations nationwide.