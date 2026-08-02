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PPP files complaint over delay at 71 polling stations in AJK elections

PPP files complaint over delay at 71 polling stations in AJK elections
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Summary The PPP has lodged a complaint with the AJK Election Commission, alleging polling staff failed to reach 71 polling stations on time and seeking an extension in voting hours.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a formal complaint with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission, alleging that polling staff failed to reach 71 polling stations in LA-28 on time, delaying the start of voting.

The complaint was submitted by Sardar Abdul Shakoor, in-charge of the PPP AJK Election Cell, on behalf of the party’s candidate Syed Bazil Naqvi, to the Chief Election Commissioner of AJK.

According to the complaint, polling could not begin at the scheduled time because election staff had not arrived at the affected polling stations, causing significant inconvenience to voters who had been waiting since morning and raising concerns that many could be deprived of exercising their right to vote.

PPP urged the Election Commission to immediately deploy election staff to all 71 affected polling stations and extend polling hours to compensate for the time lost, ensuring that no voter is disenfranchised.

The party also called for maintaining a complete record of all affected polling stations, documenting the actual time polling commenced, and conducting an inquiry to identify those responsible for what it described as a serious administrative lapse, with appropriate action to be taken against them.

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AJK Elections 2026 Pakistan

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