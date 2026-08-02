Rana Sanaullah reacts to system failure remarks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Reacting to a recent statement that the present system has failed, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said this system has covered a 30-year journey in three and a half years.

In his statement issue here on Saturday, Rana Sanaullah said if someone says that the incumbent Prime Minister is the outcome of Form 47, then it should also be stated with which form of votes the President was elected, adding, 'someone became the Prime Minister for the first time even after dividing the country'.

“In this system, you have covered a journey of 30 years in three and a half years, where you did start from and where have you reached now.

“Now you have come to know that the system is completely broken and cannot work, now you are aware of this system that this system is not right,” the PML-N leader remarked.

He said two of Zardari's 'cronies' are making statements against the system. According to him, one leader is criticising the system while the other has also said that the current system cannot continue.

Rana Sana said this parliamentary democratic system was given by Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan was achieved as a result of political struggle, everyone should know this.

He said it is not appropriate to declare the system from which political benefits were obtained as a failure.

