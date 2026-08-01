Militant attacks, security operations make July deadliest month of 2026

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – Violence linked to militant attacks and counter-militancy operations intensified sharply in July, making it the deadliest month of 2026, with at least 606 people killed and 232 injured across the country.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, said in its monthly security assessment that fatalities among security forces and militants rose substantially during the month as militant violence increased and security forces intensified counter-militancy operations.

According to PICSS, at least 112 security forces personnel were killed during July, the highest monthly toll since January 2023 and the second-highest recorded in more than a decade. In January 2023, 114 security personnel were killed, including around 102 in the suicide bombing at Peshawar Police Lines.

PICSS said 401 militants were killed during July, the highest number recorded in a single month in more than a decade. The month also witnessed the deaths of 74 civilians and 19 members of peace committees. The death toll among peace committee members was also the highest recorded in any single month over the past decade.

According to PICSS, the 232 people injured during July included 101 security forces personnel, 103 civilians, 14 peace committee members and 14 militants.

PICSS data showed that, compared with June, security forces deaths increased by 195 percent, rising from 38 to 112. Militant deaths increased by 109 percent, from 192 to 401, while civilian deaths rose by 21 percent, from 61 to 74.

The institute recorded at least eight suicide attacks during July, including five vehicle-borne suicide attacks. PICSS said this was the highest number of suicide attacks recorded in a single month over the past decade.

Kidnapping incidents also doubled during the month, rising by 100 percent from 33 in June to 66 in July.

Balochistan worst hit

PICSS said the security situation deteriorated most significantly in Balochistan, where the overall death toll increased by 241 percent, from 109 in June to 372 in July.

Security forces deaths in Balochistan increased from six in June to 62 in July, representing a rise of 933 percent. Militant deaths rose from 75 to 238, while civilian deaths increased by 93 percent, from 28 to 54. Eighteen members of peace committees were also killed in the province.

According to PICSS, mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, excluding the merged districts, recorded 154 deaths in July, compared with 75 in June, representing an increase of 105 percent. The number of injured rose from 60 to 98.

Security forces deaths in mainland KP increased from 12 to 38, while militant deaths rose by 192 percent, from 37 to 108. Civilian deaths, however, declined by 73 percent, falling from 26 in June to seven in July. One member of a peace committee was also killed in the province.

Regional breakdown

PICSS data showed a slight decline in overall deaths in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formerly known as FATA. The region recorded 79 deaths in July, compared with 85 in June.

The number of injured in the merged districts declined by 37 percent, from 60 to 38. Security forces deaths increased from six to 11, while militant deaths declined by 24 percent, from 72 to 55. Civilian deaths rose by 86 percent, increasing from seven to 13.

In Sindh, PICSS recorded two militant attacks in which one security forces member was killed. The province had recorded 12 deaths in June. Security forces also arrested six suspected militants during counter-militancy operations in Sindh.

Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan witnessed no militant violence during July. However, security forces arrested three suspected militants during operations in Punjab.

Overall, PICSS data showed that the first seven months of 2026 witnessed 2,786 deaths linked to militant violence and counter-militancy operations. Those killed included 1,857 militants, 463 civilians, 434 security forces personnel and 32 members of peace committees. The average monthly death toll among security forces increased from 56 in 2025 to 62 in 2026, while the average monthly civilian death toll rose from 48 to 66. The average monthly militant death toll also increased from 178 to 265.