PML-N to form next govt in AJK, says Atta Tarar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has expressed confidence that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form the next government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday, he said PML-N candidates have secured victory in the Mirpur division and taken a clear lead in the first phase of the Kashmir elections.

He paid rich tribute to party workers for running a vigorous election campaign.

Attaullah Tarar emphasized that public service and development remain the core mission of PML-N.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched mega development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Daanish Schools.

The minister said that PML-N leadership has consistently championed the Kashmir cause and effectively presented the Kashmiri people's case at the United Nations and all other global forums.

Polling for the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections will be held on Sunday (August 2) across 21 constituencies, with more than 1.2 million registered voters expected to cast their ballots.

Also Read: AJK phase second election campaign ends, polling tomorrow

The Election Commission said all arrangements had been finalised and the distribution of polling materials and election staff to polling stations was underway.

Of the 21 seats, nine constituencies are located in Muzaffarabad Division, where 809,621 voters are registered.

These include 151,911 voters in two seats of Neelum district, 177,500 in two constituencies of Jhelum Valley, and 480,219 across five seats in Muzaffarabad district.

A total of 208 candidates are contesting the nine Muzaffarabad Division seats, while 143 candidates are in the race for 12 refugee constituencies.