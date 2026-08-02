PM Shehbaz, Nawaz discuss political, national affairs in Raiwind meeting

RAIWIND (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind on Saturday to discuss the country's overall political and national situation.

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Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also attended the meeting.

According to sources, the participants held detailed consultations on the prevailing political environment, government affairs and other important national issues.

The meeting also included discussions on the government's future political strategy and other matters of mutual interest, sources added.