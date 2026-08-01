Railways placed on high alert as flood threat looms

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Railways has been placed on high alert in view of ongoing heavy rains and the threat of flooding, with weekly holidays for railway officers and staff cancelled until further notice.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi directed all railway officers to remain in the field and declared an emergency across all field offices to ensure preparedness.

He instructed all Divisional Superintendents to personally supervise repair and restoration work in affected areas, while Pakistan Railways' control rooms have been ordered to monitor the situation around the clock.

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Abbasi said he would personally oversee the performance of railway officials, warning that negligence in addressing public complaints would result in strict disciplinary action. He added that surprise inspections would be conducted at any time to assess compliance with official directives.

The railway minister urged officials to serve the public with exceptional commitment during the emergency, saying good performance would be recognised while negligence would be punished.

He further directed authorities to prioritise passenger safety, public convenience and the full restoration of train operations, while ensuring that all available resources and capabilities are utilised to repair flood-affected railway infrastructure and resume services as quickly as possible.