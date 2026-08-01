PICS reports surge in terror attacks, record militant deaths in July

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICS) has released its monthly security report for July 2026, showing an increase in terrorist incidents across the country alongside intensified counterterrorism operations by security forces.

According to the report, 112 security personnel embraced martyrdom during July, marking the highest monthly toll for security forces since January 2023, when 114 personnel were martyred.

PICS said security forces killed 401 militants during operations in July, the highest monthly number of militant fatalities recorded in the past decade. The report noted a 109% increase in militant deaths compared with June.

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The report further stated that 74 civilians and 19 members of peace committees also lost their lives during the month, while civilian fatalities rose 21% compared with June. It added that eight suicide attacks were recorded during July, the highest monthly figure in a decade.

According to the provincial breakdown, Balochistan recorded the martyrdom of 62 security personnel and 54 civilians. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38 security personnel were martyred in settled districts, while 79 personnel embraced martyrdom in the merged districts.

PICS reported that during the first seven months of 2026, security forces killed 1,857 militants, while 434 security personnel, 463 civilians, and 32 peace committee members lost their lives.

The institute said that despite the growing threat of terrorism, security forces continued to conduct intensive operations, resulting in the elimination of a large number of militants.