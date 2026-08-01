Seven militants, including suicide bomber, killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Pakistani security forces eliminated seven suspected militants, including a suicide bomber, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Noshki district of Balochistan, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched after receiving verified intelligence about the presence of Indian-backed terrorists.

The ISPR said security forces targeted a militant hideout during the operation, destroying the facility and killing all seven militants present, including one suicide bomber.

The military said a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) being used by the militants were also destroyed during the operation.

The ISPR added that clearance operations were continuing in the area to eliminate any remaining militants described by the military as "Indian-backed terrorists."

It said the counterterrorism campaign under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam would continue with full force, reaffirming the military's commitment to eliminating what it described as foreign-backed terrorism from the country.

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Earlier in the day, a Pakistan Army officer was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan.

The security forces also eliminated five militants during the heavy exchange of fire.

According to ISPR, the operation was launched after receiving verified intelligence about the presence of Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij.

The ISPR said security forces effectively engaged the militants' hideouts, resulting in the killing of five suspected militants.

During the operation, Major Hafiz Ehsan Elahi, 34, a resident of Mianwali district, was martyred while leading his troops, the military said.

The ISPR stated that the officer fought bravely before losing his life.