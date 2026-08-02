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Khawaja Asif says governance reforms should be pursued through parliament

Khawaja Asif says governance reforms should be pursued through parliament
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Summary The defence minister said parliament was the appropriate constitutional and democratic forum for strengthening the system

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that he largely agreed with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's views on the country's governance challenges, adding that any meaningful institutional reforms should be pursued through constitutional and democratic processes.

Speaking on the issue, Asif said Naqvi had highlighted the weaknesses and shortcomings of the country's system, and that his observations deserved serious consideration.

The defence minister said Parliament was the appropriate constitutional and democratic forum for strengthening the system and introducing fundamental reforms.

He noted that Naqvi is also a member of Parliament and said the issues should be debated both in Parliament and within the federal cabinet.

Also Read: Khawaja Asif hits out at those talking abolishing refugee seats

Asif added that the matter could also be discussed by the federal cabinet, arguing that such deliberations would help strengthen state institutions and ensure that any desired changes are implemented through constitutional and democratic means.

He further said that Naqvi attends parliamentary and cabinet meetings from time to time and expressed hope that these important issues would also be discussed effectively in those forums.

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