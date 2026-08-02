Khawaja Asif says governance reforms should be pursued through parliament

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that he largely agreed with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's views on the country's governance challenges, adding that any meaningful institutional reforms should be pursued through constitutional and democratic processes.

Speaking on the issue, Asif said Naqvi had highlighted the weaknesses and shortcomings of the country's system, and that his observations deserved serious consideration.

محسن نقوی صاحب نے سسٹم کی کسمپرسی پہ اپنے خیالات کا اظہار کیا۔ میں ذاتی طور پہ ان خیالات سے کم و بیش اتفاق کرتا ھوں ۔ نقوی صاحب تو ماشا ءاللہ خود ایک پاور ھاؤس ھیں میں بھی بحثیت ایک سیاسی ورکر شدت سے محسوس کرتا ھوں سسٹم کا ارتقائ عمل یا evolution کا پراسیس دہائیوں سے گروہی و… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) August 1, 2026

The defence minister said Parliament was the appropriate constitutional and democratic forum for strengthening the system and introducing fundamental reforms.

He noted that Naqvi is also a member of Parliament and said the issues should be debated both in Parliament and within the federal cabinet.

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Asif added that the matter could also be discussed by the federal cabinet, arguing that such deliberations would help strengthen state institutions and ensure that any desired changes are implemented through constitutional and democratic means.

He further said that Naqvi attends parliamentary and cabinet meetings from time to time and expressed hope that these important issues would also be discussed effectively in those forums.