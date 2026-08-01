PML-N, PPP complete third round of AJK government formation talks

MUZAFFARABAD (Muhammad Aslam Mir) – The third round of negotiations between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on government formation and the future political strategy in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) concluded on Saturday, while consultations between the two sides remain ongoing.

The third round of talks lasted around 20 minutes and was held at a private five-star hotel.

During the meeting, the PPP also raised concerns over alleged electoral irregularities and rigging in the Mirpur Division. Both parties agreed to urge their workers to exercise patience during Sunday's polling and cooperate with each other to help ensure transparent elections.

According to sources, the leaders of PML-N and PPP held negotiations over three rounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The discussions focused on the current political situation in AJK, possible political alignments after the elections and the future course of action.

The third round of talks on Saturday was attended by AJK Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Nadeem Afzal Chan, Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Amir Muqam, PML-N AJK leader Tariq Farooq and other senior political figures.

The meeting reviewed ways to continue political engagement between the two parties and explored the possibility of determining a future strategy through mutual consultation in light of the prevailing political situation.

So far, neither side has issued a final communiqué or a detailed official statement on the outcome of the talks.

The AJK general elections are being held in three phases. In the first phase, polling for 13 seats in the Mirpur Division was held on July 27, with PML-N winning nine seats and the PPP securing four.

In the second phase, polling is being held on Sunday for nine seats in the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 seats reserved for refugees residing in Pakistan. The third phase will see voting for 11 seats in the Rawalakot Division on August 10.

Political observers believe that once the results of the second phase are announced, the ongoing talks between PML-N and the PPP could become even more significant in shaping the next government and determining the political direction of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.