Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Bilawal says banned JAAC responds to his proposal for truth commission

Bilawal says banned JAAC responds to his proposal for truth commission
Updated on

Summary Says his top priority is to help end the current crisis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said he has received a response to his letter from banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), in which he had proposed the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In a statement released on X, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that JAAC has sent its proposal along with its response, which he will carefully review.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the loss of every precious life is a national tragedy, and his top priority at this time is to help end the current crisis, provide immediate relief to the people, and restore normal life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible.

He said that he welcomed the willingness to accept the proposed commission as a possible institutional way forward, while the commission has also been endorsed by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The PPP chairman said that he will now also consult with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, who will seek initial feedback from the federal government and other relevant parties to ascertain whether there is common ground to move forward with a consensus proposal.
 

Browse Topics
AJK Elections 2026 Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Rana Sanaullah reacts to system failure remarks
Polling begins across 21 constituencies in second phase of AJK elections
Khawaja Asif says governance reforms should be pursued through parliament
PML-N, PPP complete third round of AJK government formation talks
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls