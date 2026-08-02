Bilawal says banned JAAC responds to his proposal for truth commission

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said he has received a response to his letter from banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), in which he had proposed the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In a statement released on X, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that JAAC has sent its proposal along with its response, which he will carefully review.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the loss of every precious life is a national tragedy, and his top priority at this time is to help end the current crisis, provide immediate relief to the people, and restore normal life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible.

I have received JKJAAC’s response to my letter proposing the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, together with their accompanying proposal.



Every loss of life is a national tragedy. My immediate priority is to help end the present crisis, bring relief and… — Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 1, 2026

He said that he welcomed the willingness to accept the proposed commission as a possible institutional way forward, while the commission has also been endorsed by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The PPP chairman said that he will now also consult with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, who will seek initial feedback from the federal government and other relevant parties to ascertain whether there is common ground to move forward with a consensus proposal.

