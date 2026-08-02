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AJK CEC urges voters to fully participle in democratic process

AJK CEC urges voters to fully participle in democratic process
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Summary Says there is no alternative to voting, every citizen should fulfill his national duty

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal has appealed to all voters to exercise their right to vote and choose a better future and competent leadership with the power of their vote.

He said there is no alternative to voting, every citizen should fulfill his national duty, voting is a trust, entrust it to honest and qualified candidates.

Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal said that they should prove themselves as responsible citizens by fully participating in the democratic process, while all arrangements have been completed for holding peaceful, transparent and fair elections.

In his message to the public, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal has said that polling will be held in the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner, voting will be held on 9 seats in Muzaffarabad Division and 12 seats in the Pakistani diaspora.

He said that election materials have been delivered to all polling stations in the 12 refugee seats, while the delivery of polling materials to all constituencies in Neelum and Jhelum Valley has been completed.

According to Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, the delivery of polling materials to the five constituencies of Muzaffarabad is in the final stages, while polling staff are leaving for the relevant polling stations under tight security.
 

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AJK Elections 2026

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