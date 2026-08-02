Low-level flooding reported in Indus River at Kalabagh, Chashma

LAHORE (Dunya News) –The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that water flow in most rivers across the province remains normal, while low-level flooding continues at some points along the Indus River amid the ongoing monsoon season.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, water levels in the Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are currently normal, while the situation in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan has also returned to normal.

The authority said that low-level flooding has been reported at Kalabagh and Chashma points along the Indus River. Water flow at Kalabagh was recorded at 272,000 cusecs, while Chashma recorded a flow of 273,000 cusecs.

PDMA further stated that a medium-level flood situation persists in Nullah Palkhu at Wazirabad, where water flow has been recorded at 3,400 cusecs. A low-level flood situation has also been reported in Nullah Basantar in Narowal.

The authority said the fourth spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until August 5, which may increase water levels in eastern rivers and associated streams due to expected rainfall in upper catchment areas.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Jappa warned that rising water flows could pose risks in vulnerable areas and directed relevant departments to remain alert.

The PDMA has also cautioned about the possibility of urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan, while risks of landslides remain in Murree, Galiyat and other mountainous areas.

The authority advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and follow safety instructions in view of the ongoing monsoon weather conditions.